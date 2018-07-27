Home Indiana Evansville Man Accused of Performing Sexual Acts with Alzheimer Patient Arrested July 27th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

An 18 year old Evansville nursing home employee is accused of raping a dementia patient.

The incident allegedly happened at the Columbia Healthcare facility July 11th. Police say a nurse walked into a room and saw Austin Cook performing sexual acts with a patient in the dementia ward.

In the nurse’s statement to police, she says she walked into the patient’s room and saw Cook in the patient’s bed performing a sex act. The nurse says after she yelled Cook’s name Cook jumped off the patient and said, “Did you hear me say no? I didn’t do anything wrong.” The nurse also claims Cook was wearing full facial make up, including red lipstick, blush, eye-liner, eye shadow, and a woman’s head wrap.

Cook was told to leave the facility immediately. On his way out, the nurse claims Cook yelled “You’re never going to see me again, I’m probably going to jail.”

Police say when they questioned Cook on July 26th, he denied the incident and said the nurses were lying. They say Cook went on to tell police that while he was tending to the patients bed linens, the patient approached Cook from behind and pulled down his own pants. He claimed that the patient also pulled down his pants while he was leaning over the bed to fix the sheets.

Police say Cook admitted he wore a woman’s head wrap on the day of the incident and that he did so knowing that the patient had a history of being affectionate with females at the facility.

Cook’s employer, Columbia Healthcare, released the following statement regarding the alleged incident:

Our top priority is always the wellbeing of our residents and we are saddened by this unfortunate isolated allegation. The accused was hired shortly before the alleged July 11th incident and had passed all of our pre-employment screenings, which include a criminal background check and a check of the national sex offender registry. As soon as we were informed of the allegation, we immediately took actions to ensure the safety of our residents. Those actions included immediately suspending the accused individual and notifying local law enforcement and the Indiana State Department of Health. We conducted our own internal investigation and fully cooperated with the authorities. We remain committed to maintaining an environment of respect and providing the same level of care that we would want our own family members to receive.

Cook was charged with rape and his bond was set at $5,000 cash only. He’s been ordered to stay off of Columbia Healthcare property and will be back in court for an initial hearing on August 1st.

Comments

comments