Kentucky Man Accused of Murdering Ex-Girlfriend Arraigned in Court July 18th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

The man accused of murder in connection to the death of Erica Owen was arraigned in Daviess County Circuit Court.

Matthew Adams was indicted by a grand jury last week on a murder charge that stems from an incident that happened in Owensboro on July 3rd.

On the night of the incident, Owensboro police were called to a home on Barron Drive. Adams was found at the home and officers say he had attempted suicide.

Information that officers received later led them to check on a woman on Placid Place. Inside that home they found Owen who had appeared to be strangled to death.

Daviess County Commonwealth’s Attorney Bruce Kuegel filed a notice last week to seek the death penalty against Adams for the alleged murder.

Adams has been granted no bond due to the murder charge. He will be back in court for a pre-trail conference on October 15th.

