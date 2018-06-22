Home Indiana Man Accused of Murder in Gibson County Receives Trial Date June 22nd, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

A trial date has been set for a man facing murder charges from an incident back in March in Gibson County.

Jacob Wilson has a trial date set for November 26th-November 30th, and will take place in Gibson County Circuit Court.

Wilson along with Ashley Robling are accused of murder in Gibson County in connection with the death of Samuel Bethe.

Bethe was found dead inside his home in Buckskin, where investigators say he had been shot and his home set on fire.

Wilson and Robling were found in Illinois a day after Bethe’s body was found, and police arrested and extradited the pair back to Indiana.

According to records, Wilson claimed he shot Bethe after Bethe assaulted Robling, but police say Wilson and Robline committed the murder while stealing from Bethe.

Wilson’s trial on November 26th will take place at 8:30AM.

Comments

comments