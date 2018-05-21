Home Indiana Evansville Man Accused of Killing Mother of Two to Appear in Court May 21st, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Robert Ballard Jr. faces two charges of Attempted Murder in connection to a shooting on Friday on West Delaware St.

Ballard is accused of shooting at a mother and her two children while they were in a car. Amanda Weir, the 38 year old mother, passed away over the weekend at Deaconess Hospital.

According to police, Ballard had been in a relationship with Weirs’s mother, but the relationship had ended.

The two children involved in the shooting were not injured.

Ballard is expected to appear in court for an initial hearing Wednesday at 1:00PM.

