Man Accused of Killing Fiancé Indicted on Murder Charge

A Henderson Grand Jury has indicted a man on murder.

Neil Heiss is accused of shooting and killing his Fiancé, Monika Roberts, in September of this year.

Evansville police found Roberts’ body in a trash can behind an abandoned home in Evansville on October 9th.

Authorities say they linked Heiss to the crime while he was already behind bars in Henderson County on un-related charges.

Roberts, originally from Maryland, was reported missing the week before her body was found by police. An autopsy showed she died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Heiss is set to be arraigned on several charges, including murder, in Henderson Court on December 4th at 8:30AM.

Comments

comments