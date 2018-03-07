Home Indiana Evansville Man Accused of Killing Boone County Deputy Appears in Court March 7th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The man accused of killing Boone County, Indiana Sheriff’s Deputy Jake Pickett last week faced a judge for the first time Wednesday. Handcuffed and wearing a bulletproof vest over his jail jumpsuit, 21-year-old Anthony Baumgardt heard the long list of charges he faces including murder.

Baumgardt, surrounded by armed police officers was escorted into court and made it clear he did not feel sorry for shooting and killing Deputy Pickett.

When asked why he shot Deputy Pickett Baumgardt reportedly said quote “I didn’t want to get bit by a dog.” Baumgardt also shocked the courtroom asking the judge if he could enter a guilty plea Wednesday and asked about seeking the death penalty in his case.

Boone County Prosecutor Todd Meyer says, “The decision may end up coming sooner than I expected because of the lack of remorse? That plays a factor for certain.”

Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen says he will not shed a tear in front of Baumgardt but says the lack of respect for Deputy Pickett was unacceptable.

In honor of Deputy Pickett, Governor Holcomb is directing flags be lowered to half-staff in several Indiana counties.

Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, March 9th. Governor Holcomb is also asking residents to lower their flags to half-staff to honor Deputy Pickett and his service to the community.

Comments

comments