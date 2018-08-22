Man Accused of Drugging and Raping Co-Worker Arrested

Evansville Police have arrested a man they believe drugged and raped an employee during their shift together.

The victim of the incident that occurred on August 11th told police they had complained about a headache during their shift at Subway. Police say that the suspect and co-worker, Jordan Johnson, gave them a round white pill saying it will make them feel better.

The manager of the restaurant told police she was able to watch the surveillance footage the night of the incident and noticed the victim was visibly impaired, comparing their actions to be being intoxicated. The manager tells police she saw Johnson and the victim acting a in a suspicious way. The manager says she drove to the restaurant the same night to take the victim home, as they were too impaired to drive.

On August 14th, the victim told police they had regained some parts of their memory in regards the incident on August 11th. During a forensic interview, police say the victim said they became mentally and physically impaired as the shift went on. The victim recalled to police Johnson kissing and performing sexual acts on them in various parts of the restaurant.

Police observed surveillance footage of the incident and noticed the victim visibly impaired, and at times falling over in the kitchen and dining room of the restaurant. Authorities say the footage shows Johnson and the victim entering a utility closet, which Johnson comes out afterwards not wearing a shirt.

They say footage also showed Johnson touching the victim in a sexual manner after the victim had fallen on a food preparation table.

Johnson was arrested on August 21st. He told police he doesn’t remember the shift in question, and refused to provide a DNA sample.

Johnson is being held in Vanderburgh County jail and faces charges of sexual battery and rape.

