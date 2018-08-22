Home Indiana Man Accused of Driving Intoxicated Arrested by Jasper Police August 22nd, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Police have arrested a motorcycle driver who is now facing charges of driving while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement.

Jasper Police say they saw a motorcycle traveling on U.S. 231 south at 108MPH in a 55MPH zone at 11:53PM on August 21st.

Officers say when they attempted to stop the driver,identified as Adam Pfau, he kept driving. Pfau then turned onto U.S. 231 and Highway 162 and was nearly hit by another vehicle.

Police say Pfau reached speeds of 127 MPH while traveling south on U.S. 231 before stopping at U.S. 231 and Highway 162.

After being taken into custody, officers say Pfau admitted to consuming alcohol however he refused certified chemical tests.

Pfau is being held in the Dubois County Security center.

