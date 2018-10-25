Home Indiana Evansville Man Accused of Breaking Into Harrison High School Arrested October 25th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville

An Evansville man is in jail after police say he broke into Harrison High School on October 25th.

Sean Crawford is accused of breaking into the school around 5:00AM before students arrived.

Authorities were alerted when an alarm in the facility went off. Officers say when they arrived, Crawford was seen running from the school.

Crawford was arrested and is facing charges of burglary, breaking and entering, and trespassing.

The school was cleared and students resumed class.

Crawford is being held in Vanderburgh County jail.

