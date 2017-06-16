44News | Evansville, IN

Man Accused of Murder Heading to Effingham

June 16th, 2017 Illinois

The trial for the man accused of killing an eight-year-old Olney, Illinois girl is headed to Effingham.

Glenn Ramey is accused of killing Sabrina Stauffenberg last November.

Ramey will have a fitness hearing to see if he is competent to stand trial.

The fitness trial is set for Monday, September 11th.

Last month, both the prosecution and defense agreed on the need to move Ramey’s jury trial

Stauffenberg was found dead after her family reported her missing last year.

Days later Ramey was arrested for Sabrina’s murder.

The state’s attorney said Ramey suffocated her.

