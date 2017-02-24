Home Kentucky Man Accused of Murder is Behind Bars in Ohio County February 24th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Kentucky Pinterest

A man in Ohio County has been accused of killing a 30-year-old woman.

The body of Amanda Riley was found in December of 2016 in a lake on the Peabody Wildlife Management Area property.

The property is located in Madisonville, Kentucky.

An autopsy confirms Riley died from blunt force trauma.

Kentucky State Police say Donald Lynch has been charged with first degree murder, trafficking a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse.

Lynch is being held in the Ohio County Jail.

