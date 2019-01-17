Home Indiana Man Accused of Murder Appears for Initial Hearing January 17th, 2019 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A man accused of killing a woman in Dubois County last week had his initial hearing Wednesday. Kyle Schneider, 27, has been formally charged in connection to Chloe Lubberhusen’s death.

According to court documents, Schneider admitted to stabbing her but never explained his reasoning.

During that hearing, Schneider was informed the Dubois County Prosecutor filed a notice to seek habitual offender status against him.

Schneider was facing charges of domestic battery stemming from an incident in September.

The court entered a preliminary plea of not guilty on Schneider’s behalf. He is ordered to remain behind bars without bond at the Dubois County Security Center.

His next court appearance is set for March 18th.

Comments

comments