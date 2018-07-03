Man Accused Of Molesting Two Posey Co. Girls Arrested In Alabama

A man wanted for allegedly molesting two girls in Posey County has been arrested in Alabama.

Federal authorities arrested Carlampio Lopez Palacio, 24, of Mount Vernon Monday in Austinville, Ala. Indiana State Police said Palacio fled the area after troopers started investigating him for child molestation.

Palacio is accused of molesting two Posey County girls under the age of 14 between May and June 24. He faces six counts of child molesting, all level one felonies, upon his extradition back to Southwestern Indiana.

