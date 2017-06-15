Home Kentucky Man Accused of Madisonville Salon Arson is Sentenced June 15th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

The 30-year-old man accused of trying to set a salon in Madisonville on fire last year is sentenced. Jarvis Currin-Walker will serve 12 years behind bars.

Last summer, police posted surveillance video showing Walker-Currin trying to toss Molotov cocktails through the back door window of the salon. Instead he accidentally caught his leg on fire and starting running around to get it out.

He was later arrested in Milwaukee, WI, and extradited back to Hopkins County to face his charges.

In March, Walker-Curring entered a guilty plea for second-degree arson.

