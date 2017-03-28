44News | Evansville, IN

Man Accused of Madisonville Salon Arson Enters a Plea Deal

Man Accused of Madisonville Salon Arson Enters a Plea Deal

March 28th, 2017 Kentucky

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The man accused of trying to set a salon in Madisonville on fire enters a plea deal. Jarvis Walker-Currin pleaded guilty to second degree arson.

Back in August, Walker-Currin is the man who was seen on surveillance video getting out of a van and throwing Molotov cocktails at the salon in Madisonville. Instead he accidentally caught his leg on fire and started running around to get it out.

Jarvis Walker-Currin was later arrested in Milwaukee, and extradited back to Hopkins County to face his charges.

If convicted Jarvis Walker-Currin could face 10 to 20 years behind bars. The prosecutor’s office is recommending 12 years in prison.

He will be sentenced June 5th in Hopkins County.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.