Man Accused of Madisonville Salon Arson Enters a Plea Deal

The man accused of trying to set a salon in Madisonville on fire enters a plea deal. Jarvis Walker-Currin pleaded guilty to second degree arson.

Back in August, Walker-Currin is the man who was seen on surveillance video getting out of a van and throwing Molotov cocktails at the salon in Madisonville. Instead he accidentally caught his leg on fire and started running around to get it out.

Jarvis Walker-Currin was later arrested in Milwaukee, and extradited back to Hopkins County to face his charges.

If convicted Jarvis Walker-Currin could face 10 to 20 years behind bars. The prosecutor’s office is recommending 12 years in prison.

He will be sentenced June 5th in Hopkins County.

