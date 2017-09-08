Home Indiana Man Accused Of Leaving A Molotov Cocktail At His Girlfriend’s Home September 8th, 2017 Warren Korff Indiana

A Santa Clause man faces numerous charges including intimidation and criminal reckless after police say he tried to intimidate his girlfriend with a Molotov cocktail.

The incident apparently started around 1:00 Friday morning. That is when the woman says someone shot an arrow through her bedroom window. Later that day the girl’s mother says she found a bottle in her front yard with a burning wick extending from the opening.

The device was not deployed properly, so it only caused minor damage to the family’s yard.

Police looked into the matter and found the girl’s boyfriend, Eric Braun, had sent her threatening text messages in recent days. Police went to Braun’s house where they say they found evidence linking him to both incidents.

