In Ohio County reports of a car on fire leads to a burglary arrest.

According to Kentucky State Police, troopers and sheriff’s deputies responded to the 1900 block of Dundee Narrows Road.

They say Nicholas McMain crashed his car and it went up in flames. McMain is accused of leaving the car and entering a home nearby.

Authorities found McMain and arrested him for burglary and driving under the influence among other charges.

