Man Accused of Leaving Baby in Washing Machine Arrested

Kentucky State Police have arrested man accused of arson and leaving his toddler, Joseph Brock, in a washing machine. KSP says 26-year-old Vaughn Brock had smoked a joint and fell asleep on the couch with his son. When he woke up, there was fire and smoke, but his son was no longer in sight. Brock had blisters on his ring and middle finger on his right hand but no other injuries.

Brock claims the burns came from a baby gate when he tried to cross it, but investigators say that was inconsistent with his injuries. He also claimed he was unaware the child was in the washing machine, but when detectives asked if the child was acting up, he said “yes.”. Brock refused to answer additional questions without a lawyer present.

KSP says Brock left the home following the fire and hadn’t been seen in days.

According to the release, Brock was found at an apartment complex on Mill Creek Drive in Keavy and arrested.

He is charged with murder and first-degree arson.

