Man Accused of Killing Pregnant Girlfriend Could Face Death Penalty

The Clarksville man accused of killing his 20-year-old pregnant girlfriend in Tennessee back in April, could face the death penalty when his case goes to trial. Quentin Bird is accused of stabbing Allison Tenbarge, of Evansville, 21 times at his apartment.

Police say when they tracked him down near Lake Barkley, Bird confessed to stabbing her, but only a couple of times. They say Allison broke up with him days before the stabbing, but went back to his apartment April 18th to get her belongings.

A judge turned the case over to a grand jury and denied the defense’s request for bond.

Allison was eight months pregnant at the time, which is why the District Attorney may seek the death penalty in the case.

Comments

comments