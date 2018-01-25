Home Illinois Man Accused of Killing Olney Girl Pleads Guilty to Charges January 25th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Illinois

The man arrested in connection with the death of an eight-year-old in Olney, Illinois has entered a guilty plea. Glenn Ramey was arrested in November of 2016 after the body of Sabrina Stauffenburg was found Thanksgiving Day.

He was charged with murder and predatory criminal sexual assault. Ramey pleaded guilty to the predatory criminal sexual charges.

He faces a prison sentence of six to 60 years and a parole of three years to life.

Ramey will learn his sentence March 22nd.

