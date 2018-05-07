Home Kentucky Man Accused of Killing Infant Son Waives Preliminary Hearing May 7th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

The case of a father charged with murder in the death of his three-month-old infant is going to a grand jury. Daviess County Jusge David Payne waived Austin Haaff’s preliminary hearing at the request of the defense attorney.

Now a grand jury will decide if the case will go to trial. Haaff was arrested April 30th after his three-month-old Colin Haaff died.

The Daviess County sheriff’s office was called to Haaff’s home on reports of an unresponsive baby. Authorities say Haaff admitted to his actions which appear to be consistent with shaken baby syndrome.

Monday, Haaff’s public defender requested his bond be lowered but Judge Payne denied this request.

