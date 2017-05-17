Home Kentucky Henderson Man Accused of Killing Henderson Teen Convicted of Reckless Homicide May 17th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

The man accused of killing a 17-year-old Henderson woman is sentenced. A jury found Elijah Roberts guilty of reckless homicide in the shooting of Autumn Burkhart following a two-day trial.

Police say a dispute between Roberts and Joshua Bumphus is to blame for the deadly shooting of Autumn Burkhart in November.

Officers say when Roberts and Bumphus shot at each other – Burkhardt was hit in the crossfire. It took nearly two weeks for police to sort out which bullet from which gun hit Burkhart.

Comments

comments