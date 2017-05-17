44News | Evansville, IN

Man Accused of Killing Henderson Teen Convicted of Reckless Homicide

Man Accused of Killing Henderson Teen Convicted of Reckless Homicide

May 17th, 2017 Henderson, Kentucky

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The man accused of killing a 17-year-old Henderson woman is sentenced. A jury found Elijah Roberts guilty of reckless homicide in the shooting of Autumn Burkhart following a two-day trial.

Police say a dispute between Roberts and Joshua Bumphus is to blame for the deadly shooting of Autumn Burkhart in November.

Officers say when Roberts and Bumphus shot at each other – Burkhardt was hit in the crossfire. It took nearly two weeks for police to sort out which bullet from which gun hit Burkhart.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.