Man Accused of Killing Halee Rathgeber is Set to Appear in Court

May 1st, 2017

The Evansville man arrested in connection to the murder of Halee Rathgeber is set to appear in court this week. 22-year-old Isaiah Hagan faces charges of murder, robbery and obstruction of justice.

Halee Rathgeber was found dead Monday morning near the Alcoa soccer fields. Rathgeber died from a single gunshot wound to the head. On Saturday, April 29th police arrested Hagan in connection with her death.

Hagan is set to be in court Tuesday, May 6th at 1:30 p.m.

