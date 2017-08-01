Home Indiana Man Accused of Killing Halee Rathgeber Set to Appear in Court Wednesday August 1st, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

Isaiah Hagan, the man accused of killing Halee Rathgeber back in April, is set to appear in Warrick Co. Circuit Court Wednesday at 10 a.m. Hagan’s court appearance is for a probable cause hearing.

Hagan’s attorney plans to ask the court to set a hearing to challenge the probable cause because he doesn’t believe their evidence supports the charges filed against Hagan.

Rathgeber’s body was found near the Alcoa soccer complex in Warrick County April 24th. Rathgeber died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Prosecutors are seeking a life without the possibility of parole for Hagan.

