Man Accused of Killing Halee Rathgeber Pleads Not Guilty

Isaiah Hagan, accused of murdering Halee Rathgeber, faced a judge in Warrick County today. His lawyers entered into a not guilty plead. Hagan is due back in court on June 6th. He is currently held at the Pike County Jail.

Information regarding the case will remain sealed until May 15th.

Previous Story

The Evansville man arrested in connection to the murder of Halee Rathgeber is set to appear in court this week. 22-year-old Isaiah Hagan was arrested over the weekend. He faces charges of murder, robbery and obstruction of justice.

Halee Rathgeber was found dead Monday morning near the Alcoa soccer fields. Rathgeber died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

The arrest Affidavit for Hagan is sealed, so there are still a lot of questions surrounding his arrest, and the investigation.

There is no time table set for when that document will be made public.

Hagan is set to be in court Tuesday, May 6th at 1:30 p.m.

