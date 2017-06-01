Man Accused of Killing Evansville Woman is Sentenced

The man accused of killing an Evansville woman learns his fate. Michael Howell is sentenced to 57 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections.

In April, a jury found Howell guilty of voluntary manslaughter, criminal recklessness, attempted robbery and auto theft.

Howell shot and killed Beverly Karns at an Evansville home.

Authorities say he drove his truck to Warrick County where he crashed it and fled the scene. While fleeing, police say Howell shot at one of the witnesses, Charles Scales.

When Howell took the stand during his trial, he walked the court through the events leading up to Karns’ death. Howell said he had both pot and meth in his system at the time of the incident.

