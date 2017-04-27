Home Illinois Man Accused of Killing Evansville Woman Moved to Tennessee Jail April 27th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky Pinterest

The man accused of killing an Evansville woman has been moved to Montgomery County Jail in Clarksville, Tennessee. Since his arrest last week he has been in the Christian County Jail, but he was moved to the Montgomery County Jail on Wednesday.

Quentin Bird is charged with the murder of 20-year-old Allison Tenbarge on April 19th in Clarksville. Allison Tenbarge is the daughter of Vanderburgh County Lieutenant Kenneth Tenbarge.

Authorities said they discovered her body and saw signs of a struggle inside the apartment. Police arrested Bird near Lake Barkley, Kentucky after police say he broke into a trailer.

Investigators believe the murder is domestic in nature. Police say Allison was pregnant at the time of her death, and they are still working to determine a motive.

There is no word on when Bird will appear in court.

