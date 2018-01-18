Home Indiana Evansville Man Accused of Killing Chanda Hatt Pleads Guilty to Murder January 18th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The man accused of shooting and killing a woman in front of her family pleads guilty to murder. Richard Worley pleaded guilty to murder, five counts of attempted murder, and criminal recklessness.

His charges stem from an incident in October 2017 when police say he shot Chanda Hatt at her home on Frisse Avenue in front of her children and husband.

Investigators say Worley was staying at the home while the family living there was out of town. The family got back and Chanda Hatt had just stepped out of the vehicle when he allegedly shot her. No one else was injured in the shooting.

Chanda Hatt died from a single gunshot to the head.

In 2008, Worley was also charged with attempted murder of his then-girlfriend Debra Cook, Chanda Hatt’s mother.

Worley is expected to be sentenced to 85 years behind bars; 65 years for the murder charge and an additional 20 years for being a habitual offender.

Worley is scheduled to be sentenced on February 22nd at 2 p.m.

