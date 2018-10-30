44News | Evansville, IN

Man Accused in Newburgh Child’s Death Appears in Court

October 30th, 2018 Posey County

Richard Kennedy, one of two people who face charges of neglect of a dependent, appeared before a judge in Posey Superior court on October 30th.

Kennedy was arrested earlier this month after a child was injured while he was babysitting.

Police say Nyla Brantley of Newburgh died at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

ISP says Richard Kennedy and Samantha Burris were watching Nyla when they called the parents and said something was wrong with the baby.

Both Kennedy and Burris are facing child neglect charges.

Prosecutors say they are waiting on case file and medical records from the lead detective and coroner involved in the case.

Kennedy is set to appear in court again on November 27th at 9:00AM.

