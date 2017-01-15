A Man is Accused of Firing a Handgun

A man is arrested, accused of attacking a family member and firing a handgun Saturday.

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s office says the incident happened in the 6000 block of Maggie Valley Drive.

Authorities say Justin Swart was arguing with a family member about auto parts when he began tearing up the residence.

They say Swart grabbed a gun and fired a shot off in front of his family. After giving up the gun, he allegedly grabbed a family member by the throat and began strangling them.

He was located a short time after and is in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

