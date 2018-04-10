Home Indiana Evansville Man Accused In Evansville Double Homicide Will Go To Trial Next Year April 10th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The trial date is set for one of the men charged in a double homicide in Evansville. William Rice will go to trial on January 28, 2019 in connection to the murder of Dewone Broomfield and Mary Woodruff.

Evansville Police say Broomfield called 911 to report being shot. During the nearly six minute call, Broomfield identified Rice and Deshay Hackner as the people who shot him.

On October 30, 2017, officers arrived at the East Maryland Street home and found Broomfield inside the home. They also found Woodruff dead, lying in bed with a gunshot wound to the face.

Broomfield was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Police eventually arrested Hackner and Rice after a car chase ended on Van Bibber Avenue.

Last month, Hackner’s case was moved to Lafayette in Tippecanoe County.

A judge has not ruled on a motion for a change of venue in Rice’s case.

