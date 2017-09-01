Home Kentucky Man Accused of Escaping Jail Faces Additional Charges in Daviess Co. September 1st, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

The man accused of escaping jail this week is facing additional charges in Daviess County. Kaleb Anderson is being charged with second degree burglary.

On Wednesday, August 30th, a resident along Highway 1554 in western Daviess County reported that someone burglarized their home between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Detectives say when they apprehended Anderson, they found the stolen items from that residence. They say Anderson admitted to taking items from the home.

Anderson escaped from theDaviess County Jail on Monday while he was in a secure outdoor area, and jumped a fence.

