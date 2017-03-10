Home Indiana Evansville Man Accused of Driving Over Grave Markers at Sunset Cemetery Appears in Court March 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The man accused of driving over grave markers at Sunset Memorial Cemetery appeared in court. Matthieu Resseguie’s bond is set at $1,500 cash only. If he bonds out he is not allowed to drink or drive.

Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, a deputy parked in front of the cemetery says she saw a car driving fast, headed north on Hitch and Peters Road. The deputy says the car ran a stop sign, ramped over the intersection, and entered the exit lane of the cemetery the skidded onto the lawn and ran over grave markers before crashing through a hedge bush. The deputy pursued him for about a half mile with her lights on.

His initial hearing is set for March 14th at 1 p.m.

