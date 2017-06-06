44News | Evansville, IN

Man Accused of Driving Over Grave Markers Pleads Guilty

June 6th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

The man accused of driving over grave markers at Sunset Cemetery reaches a plea agreement. As part of the plea agreement, Matthieu Resseguie pleaded guilty to all five counts he faced, including resisting law enforcement, operating a vehicle after being a habitual traffic offender, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangering a person, criminal mischief and reckless driving.

Resseguie is accused of running a stop sign, ramping over the intersection, and entering the exit lane of the cemetery. He then skidded onto the lawn and ran over grave markers before crashing through bush.

A deputy pursued him for about a half mile before arresting him.

Resseguie will be formally sentenced on Friday, June 30th at 1 p.m.

Previous Story
Drunk Driver Runs Over Grave Markers at Sunset Memorial Cemetery – March 9th
Man Accused of Driving Over Grave Markers at Sunset Cemetery Appears in Court – March 10th

