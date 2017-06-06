Home Indiana Evansville Man Accused of Driving Over Grave Markers Pleads Guilty June 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The man accused of driving over grave markers at Sunset Cemetery reaches a plea agreement. As part of the plea agreement, Matthieu Resseguie pleaded guilty to all five counts he faced, including resisting law enforcement, operating a vehicle after being a habitual traffic offender, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangering a person, criminal mischief and reckless driving.

Resseguie is accused of running a stop sign, ramping over the intersection, and entering the exit lane of the cemetery. He then skidded onto the lawn and ran over grave markers before crashing through bush.

A deputy pursued him for about a half mile before arresting him.

Resseguie will be formally sentenced on Friday, June 30th at 1 p.m.

