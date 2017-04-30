Home Indiana Man Accused of Dragging Officer in Jail April 30th, 2017 Bri Williams Indiana Pinterest

A man shot by police and accused of dragging an officer from a cop car is in jail. Alex Harvey of Dixon, Kentucky was recovering at the hospital but was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Sunday afternoon.

Harvey faces multiple charges stemming from a counterfeit money investigation and assaulting police. Authorities say a Clay City police officer was dragged underneath the patrol car after police served arrests warrants for Harvey and Damien Golike.

Harvey managed to crawl into the front seat and drive the patrol car into a Webster County sheriff’s car. The officer injured was treated and released.

