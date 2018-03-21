Home Indiana Evansville Man Accused in Double Homicide Requests Change of Venue March 21st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

A man accused of murder in Vanderburgh County requests a change of venue for his trial. William Rice is facing murder charges in the shooting death of Dewone Broomfield and Mary Woodruff.

They were found shot to death in their home on Maryland Street in Evansville last month. Police say Broomfield told authorities that Rice and Deshay Hackner were the killers before he died.

Rice and his lawyers asked for the trial to be moved out of Vanderburgh County because of the nature of the charges.

The court will make a decision about moving that trial on April 10th.

