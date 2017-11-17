Home Indiana Evansville Man Accused in Double Homicide Files Motion to Change Venue November 17th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville man accused in a double homicide requests a change of venue. Deshay Hackner is accused of shooting and killing Dewone Broomfield and Mary Woodruff last month.

Evansville Defense Attorney Conor O’Daniel is representing Hackner for the second time. O’Daniel represented Hackner in his last murder trial, in which he was acquitted in the death of Willie Williams.

Ten days after being released from jail, Hackner was re-arrested and charged in the deaths of Broomfield and Woodruff.

Hackner’s attorney officially requested a change of venue in court this morning, but does not want a speedy trial.

The other man charged in the most recent case, William Rice, was in court Wednesday to request a speedy trial.

In a 911 call Broomfield told dispatchers Hackner and Rice were the killers.

