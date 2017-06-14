Home Indiana Man Accused of Deadly Accident Reaches Plea Deal June 14th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

The man accused of causing a deadly accident by driving distracted has reached a plea deal.

Coleman Sheridan will enter that plea in Vanderburgh Circuit Court next Monday.

Sheridan is charged with operating a vehicle intoxicated causing death.

He’s accused of driving the truck that hit Janet Gries who was jogging along Boonville New Harmony Road last September.

Sheriff’s deputies say Sheridan reached down for a can of tobacco just before the accident.

