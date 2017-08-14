Home Indiana Evansville Man Accused of Child Molestation Sentenced After Entering Plea Deal August 14th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

An Evansville man accused of child molestation learns his fate after entering a plea deal. Paul Gandy pleaded guilty to child molesting, rape, and incest as part of a plea deal.

Gandy is accused of sexually molesting a young boy on several occasions. These alleged incidents happened at a home on South Harlan Avenue.

In March, babysitters alerted authorities after the child pulled down his pants and began playing with his privates. The Department of Child Services interviews the victim who told DCS officials Gandy also sodomized him.

Investigators say Gandy denied the accusations and told them he is addicted to synthetic marijuana.

Gandy will serve 20 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections. He received 16 years for his rape charge and 12 years for his incest charge. All three sentences will be served concurrently.

