Man Accused of Child Molestation Found Not Guilty in Vanderburgh Co.

A man accused of child molestation is found not guilty in a Vanderburgh County court. That verdict was handed down after a two-day trial.

Joe Johns was arrested in January on two counts of child molestation. A jury found him not guilty on those molestation counts Tuesday afternoon.

Johns is also set to stand trial for child molestation in Warrick County, and another trial for a 2015 police chase in Evansville. He is facing criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and resisting law enforcement charges for that police pursuit.

Those cases are still set to go to trial.

