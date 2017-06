Home Indiana Man Accused of Burglary is Behind Bars June 26th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

An 18-year-old is behind bars as he is accused of breaking into a home in Wabash County, Illinois.

Around midnight Sunday, the Wabash County Sheriff’s office received a call about a break-in at a home in Keensburg.

Deputies say they found the front door had been busted in and they found 18-year-old Michael Whipkey inside hiding in a closet.

He was arrested and taken to the Wabash County Jail.

He’s facing charges of burglary and property damage.

