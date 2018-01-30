Home Indiana Evansville Man Accused Of Breaking Into Business Claims To Be Son Of God January 30th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A man claiming to be the son of God is accused of breaking into an Evansville business. Evansville Police responded to Koch Air, LLC Monday night around 10:45 p.m. for a 911 hangup.

The responding officer saw two damaged warehouse doors, including glass on one door and damage to a door knob.

The officer found 36-year-old Joseph Hall hiding on the south side of the building, but when he ordered Hall to get to the ground he ran off.

When Hall stopped running, the officer said he noticed minor cuts on Hall’s right hand.

Earlier in the night, police say they received calls about a man breaking glass at a home on Wabash Avenue. Shortly after, there were reports of a man running around in the middle of the Lloyd Expressway and Wabash Avenue.

According to the affidavit, Hall kept making statements about being the son of God and hearing voices and police took him to Deaconess Hospital for medical clearance.

Hall allegedly began yelling “I AM THE SON OF GOD” several times after being warned to keep his voice down.

Hall is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail. He is charged with three counts of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, and burglary.

