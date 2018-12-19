Home Indiana Evansville Man Accused of Brandishing Gun at Eastland Mall Pleads Not Guilty December 19th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The man accused of pulling out a handgun during a confrontation at Eastland Mall on December 14th has entered a plea of not guilty.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says Brandon Brucken walked up to his ex-wife and her boyfriend in the mall, hit the boyfriend in the head, spit in his face, then eventually pulled out a gun and threatened to kill the couple.

According the investigators, hundreds of people in the mall, including some children, saw the incident. One of the witnesses found an off duty deputy, and told him about what happened. Brucken was arrested and taken to the jail where detectives say he admitted to the incident.

Deputies say Brucken had a 9mm Glock in his possession when he was arrested. They also say Brucken had a permit to legally carry the gun.

Brucken was being held on $1,000 cash only bond and has since been released. He is ordered to have no contact with the victim and to stay off of Eastland Mall property.

His next court appearance is scheduled for February 13th at 1:30PM.

