Man Accused of Beckerle Murder had Criminal History

We are learning more about the man accused in Aleah Beckerle’s kidnapping and death. Evansville Police arrested Terrence Roach and this is not his first encounter with EPD.

Court documents show the 24-year-old has four prior criminal cases against him.

In 2011, Roach was arrested for trespassing.

In 2013, police arrested him three times on multiple misdemeanor charges including resisting law enforcement, illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor and battery.

Police arrested Roach on felony charges in May 2013 for theft and two counts of felony battery. Evansville Police say Roach was a person of interest in the Beckerle case after finding out he is the step-brother to one of Aleah’s younger sister.

Detectives found Roach Friday morning and say he agreed to an interview. It was in that interview, detectives say Roach admitted to the crimes.

Andy Chandler says, “Now I understand that due to the nature of this case and the amount of attention it had garnered there is so much information that the public wants to know, we want to know more ourselves but please understand that this investigation is so very fluid and evolving that we cannot provide you with much else at this time.”

Roach faces five counts including kidnapping, criminal confinement, burglary, murder and abuse of a corpse.

Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann says in order to seek the death penalty, there would need to be proof the murder was intentional.

Comments

comments