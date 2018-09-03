Home Indiana Man Accused Of Attempting To Set His Mother’s Home On Fire September 3rd, 2018 Tommy Mason Indiana

A man is in the Vanderburgh County Jail facing Arson and OWI charges, after attempting to set his mother’s home on fire. Police arrested 30 year old Kyle Puckett after receiving a call from the suspect’s mother, saying that he was seen pouring gasoline on her property. Officers say, they could also smell gas coming from inside the home in the 1700 block of East Franklin. Officials say Puckett fled the scene causing a hit and run accident, and was intoxicated during the crimes. He’s being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

