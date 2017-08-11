Man Accused of Assaulting Two Nurses Arrested

A 19-year-old man is in jail after being accused of assaulting two hospital staffers in Dubois County. Jasper Police say they were called to Memorial Hospital about a combative patient.

They say when they arrived, hospital staff told them Josey Shelton had assaulted two hospital staff members punching of them in the chest and one in the chin.

Another staff member says she was held against her will. Shelton is in the Dubois County Jail facing charges of battery and criminal confinement.

