Home Illinois Man Accused of Assaulting Rand Paul Pleads Guilty January 19th, 2018 Britney Taylor Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

The man accused of assaulting Rand Paul is pleading guilty to assault. The United State Attorney, Josh Minkler, says 58-year-old Rene Boucher, of Bowling Green, is charged with assaulting a member of congress resulting in personal injury.

Boucher and congressman Rand Paul are neighbors in Bowling Green. On November 3, 2017, Rand Paul was mowing his yard and wearing headphones when Boucher allegedly saw Paul stack brush onto a pile near his property and “had enough”. Boucher ran onto Paul’s property and tackled him.

As a result of this assault, Rand Paul suffered multiple fractured ribs and subsequently contracted and required medical attention for pneumonia.

Boucher allegedly admitted to the assault, but denied it was politically driven. The suspect has signed a plea agreement, but no date has been set for sentencing. Boucher pleaded guilty to the assault.

If convicted, Boucher faces up to 10 years in jail and a fine of up to $250,000.

Comments

comments