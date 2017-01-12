Home Indiana Evansville Man Accused of Animal Cruelty is Back on the Streets January 12th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

A man accused of animal cruelty is back on the streets. Arthur Lee Smith is out of jail due to a medical condition. He was being held without bond for a crime that happened last August.

Authorities arrested Smith after a man allegedly saw him dragging a puppy behind a motor scooter. The man who saw the incident tried to stop Smith, but he says Smith threatened him. Animal control took the puppy to safety because it was too weak to walk.

Smith was being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail. He was due back in court January 23rd to answer for the accusations against him, but that date has been canceled.

Smith will have a hearing with the Veteran Treatment Board in February to see if he has made any progress.

