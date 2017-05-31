Home Indiana Evansville Man Accused of Animal Abuse Goes to Trial June 7th May 31st, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

A Vanderburgh County man accused of animal cruelty went before a judge today, and his trial will be set for June 7th.

Arthur Smith is accused of dragging an 8-week-old puppy behind a motor scooter last August.

A witness tried to stop Smith, but says Smith threatened him.

The puppy was too weak to walk by the time EPD arrived, and was taken into custody by animal control.

Smith had been released from the Vanderburgh County Jail in January due to a medical condition.

