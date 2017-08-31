Home Indiana Evansville Man Accused of American Legion Murder Still at Large August 31st, 2017 Lauren Leslie Evansville, Indiana

The Evansville Police Department are still looking for a murder suspect wanted in the weekend shooting death of Anthony Blaylock. That deadly shooting happened early Sunday morning outside the American Legion Post 354 in downtown Evansville.

Officials say 21-year-old Darius Bushrod is believed to be the man who shot and killed Blaylock outside American Legion Post. On Monday, officials with Post 354 told 44News their security cameras captured the shooting and whoever shot Blaylock is in plan view.

EPD would not comment on how Bushrod became a suspect in Blaylock’s murder. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Darius Bushrod should contact 911. EPD consider Bushrod to be armed and dangerous.



